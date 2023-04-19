Armed begger remanded

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Road Magistrates Court has remanded Hamuza Farouk Kintu, a street begger, to Luzira Prison on charges of being in possession of a firearm without a valid firearm certificate.

Kintu also known as Tonny Anthony Mayambala Mugabi has been charged before the Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Sienna Owomugisha and charged with two counts namely unlawful possession of government stores and being in possession of a firearm without a valid firearm certificate.

The Court has heard that during the month of April 2023 at Biina Upper Zone in Nakawa District in Kampala , Kintu was in possession of a UPDF uniform, UPDF Rain Jacket bearing marks of the army, Uganda Police Force boots (shoes) which the Prosecution believes that they might be suspected of having been stolen or unlawfully obtained.

However, Kintu who was brought to court in a wheel chair has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The Prosecution led by State Attorney Lydia Nakato has informed the court that inquiries are complete and asked for be given a hearing date.

But Kintu who was told that he has a right to apply for bail had no lawyer in court neither relatives nor friends to stand surety for him.

As a result, Magistrate Owomugisha has remanded Kintu until May 8th 2023 for hearing of his case.

Kintu, a resident of Biina Mutungo, regularly carried out his begging activities along Namirembe Road, but could also be found around the mosque next to Arua Park.

It is alleged that Kintu regularly got into town very early every morning and left late in the night and he had reportedly claimed to have been a soldier in the National Resistance Army -NRA which brought President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in power.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango two weeks ago told the media that Kintu has been under security surveillance on suspicion of being in possession of stolen bullets.

****

URN