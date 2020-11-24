Archbishop Lwanga condemns security killings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has condemned the recent killings of civilians by security personnel.

Lwanga said that nobody has the authority to kill a human being because life is sacred and only belongs to the creator.

Dr Lwanga was on Monday speaking at Rubaga Cathedral at the requiem mass of Rev. Father Joseph Lumanyika Nsubuga, the parish priest of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Wakiso who died last week.

The Archbishop added that Jesus who was put on the cross died because of mankind and the act of killing a person is evil in the eyes of the creator.

“God wants Peace from us, not wars. Domestic violence has increased in families during this Covid-19 period” he added.

He said that among the 10 commandments that God gave to Moses included that of not killing adding that life is sacred and should be protected by everyone in authority.

Lwanga said that whenever someone attempts to terminate a life, he or she should reflect on what they will tell God after the act. He said that Ugandans should strive towards working for peace in the country.

Last week, Security Minister General Elly Tumwine said that security personnel have a right to kill.

His statements were after more than 50 people were killed in protests following the arrest and detention of National Unity Platform’s Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

Tumwine’s statement has since attracted criticism from sections of the public.

Archbishop eulogized the deceased as a calm and hardworking priest.

URN