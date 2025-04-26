Archbishop Luigi Bianco calls for peace amidst global conflicts

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, has called on the faithful and the Church to actively promote peace in a world plagued by conflicts and war.

The Papal Nuncio drew inspiration from the late Pope Francis’ teachings, emphasising that peace is essential for humanity’s well-being. He stressed that the Church should champion the gospel of peace, love, and compassion, particularly for those in need, as Jesus taught and entrusted to his followers.

The Papal Nuncio was speaking during a requiem mass for the late Pope Francis, held at Rubaga Cathedral, which was attended by hundreds of Christians from diverse backgrounds. “I encourage Christians to embark on a new chapter of evangelisation, championing peace, which is crucial in these times of war and conflicts. We need peacemakers in countries and families alike, spreading the good news of peace.” Nuncio Luigi Bianco said.

He further noted that the late Pope Francis frequently emphasised messages of mercy, forgiveness, and liberation from sin, highlighting their power to draw believers closer to God. “The Pope consistently emphasised God’s boundless mercy towards humanity, noting that while God is always willing to forgive, it’s often challenging for us as humans to extend mercy and forgiveness to our neighbours. Yet, this is the path forward.”Nuncio noted.

He encouraged the faithful to uphold Pope Francis’s legacy by continuing to help and support those in need, as the Pope had consistently done and advocated for worldwide.

The Chairman of the Episcopal Conference, Rt. Rev. Joseph Antony Ziwa, Bishop of Kiyinda Mityana, described Pope Francis as a person who embodied zeal and commitment to Christ and the values of the Gospel. “As a Pope, he demonstrated Christ-like compassion, caring for and loving God’s people equally, the poor, the rich, the sick, the healthy, and the marginalised in society,” Ziwa said.

He added: “The Pope encouraged church leaders to love and serve their flock with humility, bringing Christ to the world. We fondly recall his 2015 visit to Uganda, where he inspired us to draw closer to God, as evident in the 47 apostolic journeys he undertook.”Ziwa added.

Ziwa stated that Pope Francis’s legacy is marked by his profound desire for universal love and care for creation, emphasising love for one another and nature.

The requiem mass at the Cathedral was attended by various dignitaries, including Ambassadors, Vice President Jessica Alupo, National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Ministers, government officials, and religious leaders.

In a message read by Vice President Jessica Alupo, President Museveni condoled with the Catholic Church, stating that Pope Francis will be remembered for his voice of love, and his service to humanity, peace, and unity.

*****

URN