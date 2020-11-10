Archbishop Kaziimba calls for open investigations into Nakalema’s murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Samuel Kaziimba has called for open and transparent investigations into the death of Deborah Nakalema Sekibaala, the former headteacher of Kikamulo Church of Uganda Primary School in Nakaseke district.

Nakalema was allegedly strangled to death and her body torched by her husband, Retired Reverend David Sekibaala at their marital home in Kavule zone in Luweero town at around 11:30 pm on Sunday night. Sekibaala was picked up to help with police investigations into the matter that left Christians and Church leaders in Luweero Diocese in shock.

The matter has drawn the attention of the Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stephen Samuel Kaziimba. In his November 9th, 2020, letter to Eridard Nsubuga Kironde, the Bishop of Luweero Diocese, the Archbishop says he received the devastating news of the tragic and senseless death of Nakalema with shock, adding that he stands with the Bishop, family and Christians over the loss.

He prayed for open and transparent investigations into the cause of the death for justice to prevail. The Archbishop reveals that he is aware Sekibaala had resigned from Ministry in the church three years ago and refused counselling at the time.

“Nevertheless, we pray for him and light to shine in all dark places wherever they may be. We trust in the words of the Bible, ‘You shall know the truth and truth shall set you free,” Kazimba quoted John 8.32 from the bible.

He concluded the letter by praying to the Lord to have mercy on all those who were mourning and seeking answers over the death of Nakalema. Bishop Nsubuga acknowledged receipt of the letter and condemned the murder, saying there is no reason in church, which can justify the act.

Speaking to URN, Nsubuga said human beings ought to exercise self-restraint as one of the gifts of the Holy Spirit in case of anger. He asked counselors and psychologists to investigate further why cases of domestic violence have increased and how the families can overcome them.

On Tuesday, Sekibaala was taken to Luweero hospital for mental examination as part of the investigations into the murder of his wife. Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Region Police Spokesperson says police have preferred murder charges against Sekibaala after gathering evidence implicating him.

He says the suspect’s file has been forwarded to the Resident State Attorney for sanctioning before they present him to court for murdering his wife. Nakalema’s remains were laid to rest in Buikwe district on Tuesday afternoon.

URN