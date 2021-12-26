Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu has died at 90.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate died in Cape Town, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in a statement on Sunday.

Alongside late Nelson Mandela, Tutu was a leading voice against white minority rule and later headed country’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Tutu “died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town this morning,” said Ramphela Mamphele, the acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and coordinator of his office. The statement, issued on behalf of Tutu’s family, did not provide details on the cause of death