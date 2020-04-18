Archbishop appeals for support to clergy, medics and teachers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda (CoU), the Most Rev. Samuel Stephen Kazimba Mugalu has asked Ugandans to feed the clergy, teachers and medical personnel as the country experiences the COVID 19 pandemic.

Archbishop Kazimba was this afternoon speaking at the handover of an assortment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the administration of Mengo Hospital. These included 80 pieces of N95 masks, 50 Aprons and 10 boxes of gloves which were mobilized by Pators Kids Network (PKN), an association of children of CoU clergy.

The Archbishop said that however small a donation is, it can make a big difference to the medical personnel and other people who provide services in the country during the current crisis. He said that it was one of Jesus’s teachings when he proved that small things can have a big impact on the people.

The Archbishop said that it is very important to think about the well-being of the Ministers citing the Clergy, doctors, nurses, and teachers.

Wondering how clergy in different Churches are surviving in the current crisis when churches are closed, the Archbishop said that as food is being distributed to vulnerable people in communities, the clergy, teachers and doctors should also be in the minds of Ugandans as people who need support.

The Archbishop also asked Ugandans to desist from grumbling but instead appreciate the guidelines to stop the deadly disease.

Dr Patrick Luwagga, the Mengo Hospital Deputy Medical Director said that the donation of the protective equipment was important given that medical personnel are currently at a big risk given the coronavirus pandemic.

He briefed the Archbishop that the hospital has endeavored to step up measures to protect its workers saying that some of them are currently housed within the hospital premises to avoid transporting challenges.

