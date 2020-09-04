Appointment of new Mukono district NRM registrar stirs confusion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The appointment of a new National Resistance Movement-NRM party registrar for Mukono district on polling day has caused confusion among voters.

Benon Ssekanyo was appointed on Friday replacing Gerald Mukisa who allegedly resigned on Thursday.

This left many party members including candidates questioning the district party’s intentions.

Margret Nakavubu a candidate in the Woman MP race says the move is intended to create an opportunity for alternating results from various polling stations.

She anticipates that the registrar must have been forced out of office by party district big wigs.

Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga the Mukono South MP says appointing a new registrar on the day of the primaries is meant to dislodge a section of party leaders.

Samuel Bbanda alleges that the registrar must have been forced out by the top party leaders with self-centred interests.

“Why do you think they have appointed the party electoral commission board member and not his deputy.”

However, Lubega Sseruga, the NRM office administrator says the changes are normal.

*******

URN