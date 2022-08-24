Apple expands self service repair to Mac notebooks

San Fransisco, U.S. | Xinhua | Apple’s self service repair is available on Tuesday for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chips, providing repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store.

Self service repair for iPhone launched earlier this year and the program will expand to additional countries – beginning in Europe – as well as additional Mac models later this year, Apple said in a statement.

Self service repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come, Apple said.

Self service repair is part of Apple’s efforts to further expand access to repairs other than professional repair providers with certified technicians, according to the company.