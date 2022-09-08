Apple debuts iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

San Fransisco, U.S. | Xinhua | Apple on Wednesday announced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max powered by A16 Bionic, which feature the 48MP camera, Always-On display, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, and new way to receive notifications and activities with Dynamic Island.

The 48MP Main camera features a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that improves low-light photos.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, both models include a new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion that features the Always-On display for the first time on iPhone, enabled by a new 1Hz refresh rate.

The new Pro lineup features Dynamic Island, a new design to experience iPhone. “The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities,” Apple said.

With features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection, the entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces new safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance.

“Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the incredibly powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in deep purple, silver, gold, and space black in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Pre-orders begin Sept. 9, with availability beginning Sept. 16 for customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, and 30 other countries and regions, according to Apple.