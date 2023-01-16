Apac seed school acquires solar power system

Apac, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Apac Seed Secondary School in Apac district has received a 2-kilowatt solar power system valued at Shillings 30 million, thanks to the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

James Akeba, the head teacher of Apac Seed Secondary School, says that the school which became operational in January 2020, has been operating in darkness due to the absence of power. Akeba believes the installation of solar power will improve academic performance in the school.

While handing over the solar system to leaders of Apac Seed Secondary School on Sunday, Tony Jasper Odongo, the Apac district LCV Vice chairperson urged the school heads to ensure the safety of the system.

Jasper Otimoi, the GIZ Focal Point person in Apac district says the donation of the solar system has brought the power crisis of the school to an end, and asked students to make the best use of the solar when schools reopen.

Apac Seed Secondary School is a government-aided secondary school located in Lango center village, Abedi parish, Apac sub county, Apac district. The school has an enrolment of 840 students.

****

URN