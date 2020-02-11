Anti-kidnap response unit arrests four

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police’s Anti-Kidnap Response Unit – AKRU has arrested three women and a man in response to three kidnaps registered in Kampala four days ago.

AKRU’s response was attracted by kidnaps involving two children aged five and seven weeks in areas of Mpererwe, Kanyanya and Katwe.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, has identified the suspects as Edward Jaggwe, Nasiwa Safina, Evelyn Atuhirwe and Ann Agiyo. Police have since rescued the victims while the third case has been regarded as false.

Jaggwe, according to Enanga, visited her relatives at Mpererwe last week but disappeared with a five-year-old boy Khalid Zziwa. Police said Jaggwe had hidden Zziwa at his mother’s home at Ssenyondo landing site in Mpigi District.

AKRU tracked Jaggwe’s phone until they arrested him and he led police to his mother’s home. His mother has also been arrested over conspiracy.

Police have arrested Agiyo on allegations of stealing a seven weeks old baby belonging to one, Nansubuga Rashida, a resident of Katwe Central zone, Makindye Division, in Kampala. Agiyo visited Nansubuga on Thursday last week disguising as a friend. She waited when Nansubuga had entered the bathroom and disappeared with the toddler.

Enanga said AKRU launched a hunt for Agiyo and she was found hiding in Buikwe with the baby claiming she had given birth. Agiyo has revealed that she had been telling her boyfriend how she was pregnant for him and had presented the baby as proof.

Meanwhile, Evelyn Atuhirwe 26, was arrested at the weekend for giving fake information to Katwe police that her twin children had been kidnapped. Atuhirwe in her statement confesses that she had been lying to her second boyfriend, Hussein Lubwama that she was pregnant.

Lubwama often sent money to Atuhirwe for upkeep after she alleged pregnancy. When Lubwama asked Atuhirwe when she was to give birth, she orchestrated a plan to hoodwink him that the twins had been kidnapped.

Police used close circuit television –CCTV cameras to view the spot where Atuhirwe claimed that strangers had kidnapped the kids from, but did not see particulars of the suspected vehicle as she had alleged.

Enanga said investigations have since revealed that Atuhirwe is actually married to another man, Frank Tamale. Police said Atuhirwe will be charged with giving false information to police and have asked Lubwama to present details of money he had been sending to her to cater for non-existing pregnancy.

*******

URN