Anthrax kills 3 in northeastern and western Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda’s Ministry of Health said Friday that an anthrax outbreak in the northeastern and western regions of the country has left three people dead and several others hospitalized.

The ministry noted in a health situation update report that two deaths, one laboratory-confirmed case and another suspected patient, were identified in the western Ugandan district of Buhweju, with 11 others suspected to have the disease in the district.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old female died of suspected anthrax in Moroto district in the northeastern part of the country.

The cause of death was attributed to the consumption of meat from a cow that had died three days earlier in Apetawoi village and was sold raw at the Chokolias community market, said the health authority.

“It is reported that all the people who ate the meat, about 25 in number, got ill with similar signs and symptoms, though less severe than the deceased,” it said.

In the western district of Kabale, seven people are suspected to have anthrax, according to the report.

Anthrax is a bacterial disease caused by Bacillus anthracis. According to the World Health Organization, the disease primarily affects herbivorous mammals, although other mammals and some birds have been known to contract it. Humans generally acquire the disease from infected animals or as a result of exposure to contaminated animal products. ■