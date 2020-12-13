Anthony Joshua knocks out Pulev in ninth round to retain heavyweight titles

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Anthony Joshua brutally knocked Kubrat Pulev out in the ninth round of their world heavyweight championship to retain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles at London’s Wembley Arena.

The win was achieved with a ninth-round stoppage off the back of a stunning right hand.

The match looked all but over in the third with a vicious uppercut flooring the Bulgarian challenger but Joshua surprisingly backed off in the fourth, defying those in the arena keen for an early finish.

The explosive performance from Joshua would have demanded the attention of Tyson Fury – they remain on a collision course to decide an undisputed champion in 2021.

