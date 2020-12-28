ANT candidate rides on sports to clinch Kawempe South parliamentary seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kennedy Makumbi, alias coach Kennedy is riding on his sporting experience to clinch the Kawempe South parliamentary seat. Makumbi, a member of the Alliance for National Transformation is seeking to unseat Mubarak Munyagwa, a member of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC.

Through his door-to-door campaigns, Makumbi is pledging to push for more investment in sporting activities, as a source of employment, a means to communicate to the young people, to nurture talent and promote economic development.

He is optimistic that when the youth have jobs, their standards of living will improve and criminal activities will drastically come down. Makumbi, the former coach of Red Star Soccer team and the current coach of Dream Team Children club draws examples of local and international sportsmen who have succeeded through sport.

Makumbi says that he also wants to further dialogue on the transformation of the education sector to make it more skills-based. He says unless changes are made in the Ugandan curriculum, the country shall continue producing graduates who can barely compete on the job market or even able to start their own jobs.

The gov­ern­ment rolled out the new lower sec­ondary ed­u­ca­tion cur­ricu­lum in Feb­ru­ary 2020 introducing a new ped­a­gogy which aims at pro­vid­ing 21st Cen­tury skills to the learn­ers. The skills include crit­i­cal think­ing, cre­ativ­ity, col­lab­o­ra­tion or team­work, com­mu­ni­ca­tion, in­for­ma­tion lit­er­acy, ICT, and flex­i­bil­ity.

Meanwhile, Diana Kayaga, who is contesting for Woman Councilor’s seat at KCCA says she wants to promote better hygiene in her area advocating for free garbage collection by the City Authority in all areas.

But their message is received mixed feelings among the voters. Some are asking for money, while many others believe the package is meant to hoodwink voters into electing the candidates on the basis of glamourous promises.

But Prossy Twikirize who works in a restaurant in Mulago says that all she wants is a representative who shall seek to boost the employment rate among the youths and uplift the welfare of women.

