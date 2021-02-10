Animal quarantine imposed in Ankole to contain FMD

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three more districts in Ankole have announced animal quarantine to contain the spread of the Foot and Mouth disease-FMD. They are Mbarara, Ibanda and Kazo districts.

These join Kiruhura district which announced partial quarantine in Sanga, Kanyaryeru, Nyabushozi and Kayanja sub-counties in January due to the FDM outbreak.

In Mbarara, the quarantine has been imposed on Kagongi sub-county and Biharwe.

Andrew Akashaba, the Mbarara district veterinary officer says they have banned the sale of livestock and their products from the affected areas to contain the spread of the disease to other areas.

In Kazo district, the disease was first noticed in Kayanga, Nyakinombe, Mbaba and Rwanyamuzira cells, all in Kazo sub-county and Kazo town council.

Dr. Ronald Kiyemba, the Kazo district veterinary officer says they decided to impose the quarantine to contain the highly contagious disease.

In Ibanda district, FMD was detected in Kakasti-Bisheshe division in Ibanda municipality. Dr. Hillary Arinaitwe, the Ibanda district veterinary officer says they are organising an emergence meeting with veterinary doctors from the affected districts to agree upon some measures to curb the disease.

Joy Kyomugisha, a diary operator in Bwibwera-Rutooma town council says the quarantine is not enough without vaccinating the animals in the affected areas. “Yes, quarantine is good but short time prevention. All we want is the government providing vaccines and see all animals including goats vaccinated,” she said.

An infected animal presents with blisters on the mouth and foot, loss of appetite, fever and drop in milk production. The Ankole cattle corridor is one of the areas that have been affected by the foot and mouth disease over the years. This has led to the closure of cattle markets to prevent the spread of the disease.

*****

URN