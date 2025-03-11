Angola pushing for DRC and M23 direct talks in Luanda

Luanda, Angola | THE INDEPENDENT | Angola has announced that it will establish contacts with the M23, so that delegations from the DRC and the rebels conduct direct negotiations in Luanda in the coming days.

This follows a meeting today between Angola President, Joao Lourenço and DRC Felix Tshisekedi at the Presidential palace in Luanda. The two heads of state met alone for consultations on the situation prevailing in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Angola “will establish contacts with the M23, so that delegations from the DRC and the M23 conduct direct negotiations that will take place in Luanda in the coming days, with a view to negotiating a definitive peace in this brother country,” the statement said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW