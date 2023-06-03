Anglicans celebrate Martyrs Day in new amphitheatre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | This year the Anglican Church of Uganda is celebrating Martyrs Day in a new Shs13 billion amphitheatre. The 25,000 seater amphitheater has covered stands for the pilgrims to the Martyrs’ Day worship celebrations.

In Uganda, Martyrs Day is celebrated on June 3rd every year as a national holiday. On this day, Christian commemorate the death of 45 youngmen, 23 Anglican protestants and 22 Roman Catholics who were executed in the 19th century on the orders of the then-ruler of Buganda kingdom, Mwanga II, for their refusal to renounce their Christian faith.

These Martyrs are recognized for their courage, faith and willingness to sacrifice their lives for what they believed in. They are considered to be the forefathers of the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches in Uganda and their sacrifices laid the foundation for the growth and development of the Church in the country today.

According to the Anglican church website, Martyrs Day is celebrated to commemorate the sacrifices made by individuals who fought for a noble cause and lost their lives in the process. These individuals are known as martyrs, and their bravery and dedication serve as an inspiration to others.

Martyrs Day is observed in different countries to honor those who have died for their country or a specific cause. For example, in India, Martyrs Day is observed on January 30th to honor Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on that day in 1948. In Uganda, Martyrs Day is celebrated on June 3rd to honor the 22 martyrs who were executed for their Christian faith in 1886.

The celebration of Martyrs Day is designed to remind Christians of the sacrifices made by these individuals and to inspire them living to continue their legacy by striving for a better world. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity. By honoring these brave individuals, we pay tribute to their selflessness and the values they represented.