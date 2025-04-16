Ancelotti, Bellingham look for Bernabeu magic against Arsenal

MADRID,SPAIN | Xinhua | Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Jude Bellingham both tried to build the momentum for a possible Champions League fightback against Arsenal in the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Arsenal won the first leg 3-0 a week ago in London, but Real Madrid is pinning hopes on another epic fightback in front of home fans in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

“We have the quality to turn this tie around, along with the commitment, the experience and the fans,” insisted Ancelotti.

“The Santiago Bernabeu has magic, and everyone knows it’s a special atmosphere,” added the coach, who considered that on Wednesday his side needs “a bit of everything – quality and a complete performance, both physically and collectively.”

“It’s about trying your best at the beginning to have that control and when you have that, you can score any minute,” said Ancelotti.

Bellingham also spoke about the reputation of the Bernabeu for Real Madrid fightbacks.

“Hopefully we can add another special night,” he said.

“It’s a night that’s made for Real Madrid. I’ve heard it a million times since last week, I’ve seen a million videos – it’s really motivating stuff,” commented the England midfielder. ■