Amuru man taken to court, cautioned for keeping tortoise

Amuru man cautioned over keeping protected animal species

The newly created Uganda Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court has sentenced Dennis Omoni to a caution for unlawful possession of a tortoise. This after convict Omoni, a resident of Amuru District, pleaded guilty to a charge of being in possession of protected species, before Grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu.

Omoni told court in Kampala that the tortoise which was found at his home had invaded his fish pond and it was disrupting his farming business.

However the Magistrate cautioned him never to endanger these protected species as he will be denying a chance to the young generation to see them.