Amuriat to launch presidential campaign in Soroti

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi will launch his national campaigns from Soroti city grounds after nominations. According to the Electoral Commission, Amuriat will be nominated on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Amuriat says that Soroti being his home and the genesis of his political career, it will be best suited for the launch of his historic journey in politics. He was speaking during a radio talkshow in Soroti district last evening.

Amuriat explained that the national campaign team has consented to his request and will be in Soroti to prepare for the campaign where FDC party will also unveil its manifesto.

Amuriat and Bob Akileng become the first Itesot to challenge President Museveni since he came to power in 1986. Amuriat rides on the shoes of Dr Kizza Besigye, the FDC strongman who has enjoyed a lot of support in the region over the years.

Besigye received the third-highest number of votes from Soroti with 56.9 percent of the vote in 2016 after Kampala and Wakiso where he polled 65.9 and 59.9 percent respectively. President Museveni got the highest vote in Katakwi with 63.4 percent followed by Bukedea 58.6 percent out of ten districts across Teso sub region.

But Peter Ogwang, the Usuk County MP and State Minister for ICT asked Amuriat to observe health guidelines by the Ministry of Health on COVID-19. Ogwang who was also hosted on the same radio program acknowledged that NRM and President Museveni still have a lot to accomplish in Teso.

URN