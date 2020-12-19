Amuriat promises electorate to execute Museveni’s unfulfilled pledges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has promised to translate Yoweri Museveni’s unfulfilled pledges promised to Ugandans during different years of elections into developmental realities once voted into power.

Addressing residents at Kawalata playground in Kangulumira town council and Bbaale sub county in Kayunga district, Amuriat said that ever since Museveni came into power, he has been putting up several promises which he has failed to turn into realities and the few he has managed to start have been short lived without making any developmental impact.

He has cited the failed road networks connecting to the remote areas, proper healthcare, an everlasting solution to land wrangles, creation of markets for agricultural produce and development programs such as Operation Wealth Creation which has lacked signs of progress but “remained for the small clique of people to swindle public funds”.

Kayunga is still among the districts grappling with land grabbing and wrangles, poor road networks and poverty among locals.

Amuriat says Museveni pledges are political tricks he puts up to win people’s votes but lacks the art of fulfillment which his FDC has studied well.

Amuriat has promised revamping of trade unions for farmers to support them benefit from what they grow.

Dausi Musuuza and Hellen Nahurira both residents of Kayunga equally believe that Museveni had well thought-out the development initiatives but lacked proper monitoring which needs to be applied to create financial stability among locals.

“If we can get another leader who is serious with project monitoring, then we have reason to participate in an election that can cause change of leadership.” Nahurira notes.

The FDC Ntenjeru North County Parliamentary candidate Ronald Sserumaga has also appealed to residents in Kayunga that voting for change is the only way to secure peace and justice for Uganda.

“We are giving you an assurance that it is only FDC that can do the best to see that we take this country forward in a peaceful manner.”

Brenda Nakaddu, the FDC district Woman Parliamentary candidate says it is through voting into power FDC candidates that will solve the challenge of disunity among leaders that has been undermining development in the district.

******

URN