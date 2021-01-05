Amuriat outwits security to campaign at night

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi outwitted security to campaign in Rukungiri district in the middle of the night.

Amuriat has scheduled to campaign in Kabale and Rukungiri districts as compensation for the time between December 29 and 30, 2020 when he was blocked by security officials.

He had scheduled a rally at Kigezi Lower Primary School playground in Kabale town and later drive to Nyakishenyi and Nyarushanje in Rubabo county, Marumba playground and Rweshama Landing Site in Rukungiri District.

However, security officials blocked him in Ntungamo district on Sunday night and ordered him not to travel to Kabale. As a result, he revised his schedule and started the trail from Rweshama Landing Site in Rujumbura county, after which, he travelled to Marumba where he arrived at around 4 p.m., before heading to Nyarushanje.

However, police under the command of the Rukungiri District Police Commander Henry Kintu blocked him at Minera bridge in Kebisoni Town council, before allowing him to proceed. On reaching Mukiyenje Trading Centre, Amuriat’s convoy which included, Roland Mugume Kaginda, the Rukungiri Municipality Member of Parliament and Betty Bamukwasa Muzanira, the District Woman MP blocked a police pick-up vehicle which gave him a chance to stealthily jump off his official Land Cruiser registration number UBF 042E into a white Raum registration number UBE 656M.

Meanwhile, the convoy reduced its speed to give him enough time to drive off. Amuriat again jumped out of the Raum and boarded a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number UAN 688F upon reaching Kakomero Trading Centre, to proceed with the journey to Nyakishenyi albeit without the security detail provided to him by the Electoral Commission.

While thinking that Amuriat was part of the convoy, police blocked Kebisoni-Kisiizi-Muhanga road and blocked the convoy from proceeding to Nyakishenyi for campaigns arguing that it was way beyond campaign time.

After a 30-minute standoff, the police realized that Amuriat was not in any of the vehicles in the convoy. After a few phone calls, which confirmed that Amuriat was way ahead of them, Kintu faulted the team for risking to secretly campaign at night without his security team.

At around, 7;30 p.m., Amuriat moved from Nyakishenyi to Nyarushanje trading centre, where he campaigned for a few minutes asking the electorate to vote for him as well as other FDC candidates in the area.

However, he jumped off the vehicle as soon as the police arrived at the venue and immediately entered into another Prado TX registration number UAR-079K and drove off back to Rukungiri.

