Amuriat canvasses for votes past campaigning time in Rwampara district

Rwampara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate on Tuesday campaigned past the stipulated time in Rwampara district.

Amuriat who started his campaign trail in Ankole region in Ntungamo district arrived 2 minutes past 7 pm and was allowed only five minutes by the Rwampara District Police Commander Patrick Opiyo to address his supporters.

According to the Electoral Commission guidelines, campaigns start at 7:00 AM and close at 6:00 PM.

Amuriat who entered Ntungamo through Rwahi from Rukiga district was delayed by several stopovers he made in Rubaare town council and Rwashamaire town council, before proceeding to Ntungamo municipality where he arrived at 5: 30 Pm amidst heavy Police deployment.

Amuriat who was accompanied by the former FDC party President Kiiza Besigye had a scuffle with police as he wanted to address his supporters of Ntungamo at the main stage but was blocked and allowed a procession to Kyamate main Stadium which was the prepared venue.

The Rwampara District FDC chairperson Wilberforce Ahimbisibwe Ongom accused the police of interfering with Amuriat’s campaign program.

Amuriat accused President Museveni of portraying Ankole region as the most beneficiary of government resources.

Besigye who rallied voters to vote Amuriat in Ntungamo District said that the party fronted Amuriat to handle plan A that has to do with elections and he will handle the Plan B that has to do with a mindset change.

********

URN