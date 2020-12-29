Amuriat beats security to campaign in Bukedea town

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC presidential candidate on Tuesday beat security and campaigned in Bukedea town.

Amuriat who arrived in Bukedea at around midday left police officers confused when he emerged from the outskirts of Bukedea town. Police had deployed heavily at the entrance to Bukedea town at around Caltex area with attempts to stop the FDC candidate from accessing the town.

But Amuriat’s convoy instead entered Bukedea town through Kabrarwa road. He came through Industrial Area and emerged at the backyard of Bukedea CPS and entered Mission Stage where he finally joined the Soroti-Mbale highway.

The police woke up to the cheering crowds that were waiting for Amuriat since Monday. He was expected on Monday in Bukedea but failed to show up after he was pepper-sprayed on his way to Tororo district.

The police led by the Regional Police Commander for East Kyoga, Maxwell Ogwal had no option but to allow Amuriat to address his supporters for about 20 minutes before he was led outside Bukedea town.

Amuriat started his campaign by apologizing to his supporters for failing to turn up on Monday.

“This is the time for you to show exit to NRM and their cadres who are tormenting us. Time has come for you to choose peace and good governance. It’s time for Mr. Museveni and his agents to go home and January 14th is the day”, he said.

Amuriat also noted that no amount of intimidation and humiliation can stop his resolve for change of government in Uganda.

Amuriat was trailed by seven police patrol cars from Kumi and Soroti districts. He headed to Kumi and is expected in Soroti later in the day.

On Monday, Amurait was hospitalized after he was pepper-sprayed by police. He was heading to Tororo district through Bugiri district when police officers intercepted him in Buwaya village and blocked him from proceeding. His supporters who waited along the streets protested the police move prompting them to retaliate by firing teargas.

Amuriat also attempted to join his supporters in the procession but police personnel pepper-sprayed him and he collapsed. He was rushed to First-line medical center in Bugiri municipality and later referred to Bugiri Hospital.

*****

URN