AMIN: Joe Biden is not good for Africa

Biden was clearly elected by the vibrant and enterprising American people whom I love and respect so much. So it is fair to say that let him preside over them, not the rest of us.

COMMENT | Hussein Lumumba Amin | With all due respect, it is quite concerning to hear US President-elect Joe Biden boldly roar that “America is back and ready to lead the world again!”.

Biden made the remarks this week as he was explaining the role of the team that he has selected to formulate his administration’s foreign policy.

He is saying this without even feeling the slightest discomfort at any probable arrogance, utter boisterousness and disrespect that it might echo to the over 8 billion other humans in their own countries on this planet, who will be affected by his foreign policy decisions.

While such words sound like coming straight from the centuries of empire and colonialism, psychologist might find the same undiagnosed attitude being behind the disproportionately high number of disturbing incidents of police brutality against black people and people of color in the US. It possibly finds fertile ground in a certain patriarchal or patronizing view regarding ones role in society or in the world vis-a-vis “others”.

I thought democracy meant that we the people choose our leaders and our destiny. But the peoples of the world did not elect Mr. Joe Biden or America to lead them, did they?

THE OBAMA GLOBALISTS ARE BACK IN THE WHITE HOUSE, ALREADY ITCHING TO RULE THE WORLD AGAIN

