All set for Clock Tower to be demolished

The Independent May 26, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

This is what Clock-Tower, part of the Kampala Flyover project, will look like according to the artistic impressions. PHOTO UNRA MEDIA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is set to start work on the construction of a circular pedestrian bridge and a New Clock Tower Square – part of the Kampala Flyover project.

This will involve the demolition of the existing Clock Tower by the project contractor Shimizu—Konoike JV, UNRA has said.

The contractor Shimizu-Konoike JV had been doing site clearance. Once the project is complete, traffic flow and navigation in and out of City will improve. It will tie in with Kampala-Jinja, Kibuye-Busega-Mpigi & Kampala-Entebbe Expressways.

