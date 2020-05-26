All set for Clock Tower to be demolished

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) is set to start work on the construction of a circular pedestrian bridge and a New Clock Tower Square – part of the Kampala Flyover project.

This will involve the demolition of the existing Clock Tower by the project contractor Shimizu—Konoike JV, UNRA has said.

The contractor Shimizu-Konoike JV had been doing site clearance. Once the project is complete, traffic flow and navigation in and out of City will improve. It will tie in with Kampala-Jinja, Kibuye-Busega-Mpigi & Kampala-Entebbe Expressways.

Our Contractor on the #KampalaFlyover, Shimizu—Konoike JV is set to demolish the existing Clock Tower structure to pave way for construction 🚧 of a Circular pedestrian🚶‍♂️bridge & a New Clock⏰Tower Square. Screw piles are now on site & concrete pavement placed to guide traffic. pic.twitter.com/O3FJdgTlpb — UNRA_UGANDA (@UNRA_UG) May 26, 2020

Shimizu-Konoike JV, Contractor on the #KampalaFlyover ⛩ project undertaking demarcations and excavation— preparatory touches for major works on the project. @UNRA_UG essential works continue during this period…..!#StaySafeUG ❄ pic.twitter.com/FpoqUk3mqi — Allan Ssempebwa K. (@assempebwa) April 30, 2020