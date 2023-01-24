Tuesday , January 24 2023
Algeria, Italy agree to build new energy pipeline

The Independent January 24, 2023 AFRICA Leave a comment

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune (R) shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during their meeting in Algiers, Algeria, on Jan. 23, 2023. Algeria and Italy agreed on Monday to build a new pipeline to carry Algeria’s gas and electricity to Europe. (Algerian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

Algiers, Algeria | Xinhua | Algeria and Italy agreed on Monday to build a new pipeline to carry Algeria’s gas and electricity to Europe.

At a joint press conference with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said the project will make Italy “a key distributor of Algerian energies to Europe.”

For her part, Meloni said in the light of the energy crisis in Europe, Algeria can “become a pioneer supplier at the African and global levels via Italy to all Europe,” noting Algeria is Italy’s first trading partner in Africa.

She also expressed Italy’s aspiration to diversify partnership with Algeria, especially in the areas of digital infrastructure, communications, biomedicine, industry, and renewable energies.

Earlier in the day, Algeria and Italy signed several cooperation agreements during a ceremony co-chaired by Tebboune and Meloni.

The Italian prime minister arrived on Sunday in Algeria for a two-day working visit.

