Alassane Ouattara wins Cote d’Ivoire’s presidential election with 89.77 pct of votes — CEI

ABIDJAN | Xinhua | Cote d’Ivoire’s incumbent President Alassane Ouattara, candidate of the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace, has won a fourth term in the presidential election with 89.77 percent of the votes, according to provisional results released Monday by the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (CEI).

According to the CEI, Ouattara garnered 3,759,030 votes out of a total of 4,187,318 valid ballots cast, with voter turnout reaching 50.10 percent among the 8.7 million registered voters within Cote d’Ivoire and abroad.

The other candidates, Simone Ehivet Gbagbo of the Movement of Capable Generations, Jean-Louis Billon of the Democratic Congress, independent candidate Ahoua Don Mello, and Henriette Lagou Adjoua of the Group of Political Partners for Peace, gained their respective shares of the vote as 2.42 percent, 3.09 percent, 1.97 percent and 1.15 percent.

Upon the release of the initial results on Sunday evening, Billon conceded defeat and extended his congratulations to Ouattara.

The election took place in a “generally calm and peaceful” atmosphere, despite some “marginal and isolated incidents” reported in the western, central-western, and southern parts of the country, according to the CEI and electoral observation missions. These incidents, which did not call into question the integrity of the vote, included vandalism against electoral materials, road obstructions, and intimidation of election officials.

Ouattara, 83, previously held the positions of the governor of the Central Bank of West African States and the deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

He served as the prime minister of Cote d’Ivoire from 1990 to 1993 and won the 2010 presidential election before officially taking office in the following year. Ouattara was re-elected in 2015 and again in 2020.

In accordance with Ivorian law, the president is elected by direct universal suffrage for a five-year term. The final results will be proclaimed by the Constitutional Council following validation, while any candidate has five days to file an appeal with the council. ■