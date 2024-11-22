Airtel Uganda partners with ZTE Corporation to enhance digital inclusion and smartphone penetration in the country

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda a leading 5G telecommunications network has partnered with ZTE Corporation, a Chinese telecommunication company to enhance digital inclusion across the country. This partnership seeks to ensure Ugandans tap into and enjoy the benefits of the growing digital era to advance the quality of their lives.

According to the 2024 Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Market Report for June, Uganda’s internet use is increasing as 16.7 million users own smartphones. With this statistic, it is evident that more Ugandans will continue to actively seek access to smartphones and are interested in using the internet for both business and personal use.

Airtel Uganda’s partnership with ZTE Corporation is an indicator of the network’s commitment to offering the market a seamless internet experience coupled with innovation and customer satisfaction.

Ali Balunywa, Director Sales and Distribution, Airtel Uganda during his remarks said, “Our continuous collaboration with industry players is to ensure that our customers enjoy products and services that they can leverage to develop themselves. A smartphone and good internet connection in this era can offer endless opportunities such as starting online businesses, studying, research, entertainment, among others.”

“The youth today are heavy users of the internet, there for, offering avenues for affordable smartphones such as this partnership also opens access for those with limited funds to opportunities that they can use to generate sustainable income,” He added.

Airtel customers who purchase the ZTE Nubia smartphone will enjoy a 15GB data offer valid for 3 months and discounted data plans for ZTE Nubia users who will pay through Airtel Money.

Micheal Xue, CEO ZTE Devices Uganda expressed his excitement for the ZTE Nubia launch in Uganda citing that the brand is present in 20 African countries and will continue to expand their presence across the continent. He said, “We have already launched in 20 African countries including Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Kenya, among others and next year we will put more product into the African market. We are not going anywhere, we are here to stay for a very long time.”

Partnerships between different industry players such as these are essential to providing the best products and services for Ugandans. “We have partners here like Airtel Uganda and in future we will have more partners that we can do business with,” Xue added.

The ZTE Nubia Smartphone series seeks to revolutionize the smartphone experience especially for users that subscribe to the Airtel Uganda network with subsidized data packages and 4G coverage.

Some of features that come with the ZTE Nubia smartphone include:

Dual 3.5mm earphone jack for a great listening experience.

500 mAh large battery with an extreme fast charging rate.

Good camera backed with 50 MAF on the rear end + AI, 5 MFF at the front which produces great photos & videos.

Wireless FM Radio which can be enjoyed on the go.

4G internet connectivity for a seamless experience guaranteed with high definition videos and photos.

The ZTE Nubia Smartphone series go for as low as Ushs. 400,000 and are available countrywide in all authorized Airtel Uganda service shops and mobile dealers.