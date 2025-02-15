Airtel Uganda partners with Trace Africa to celebrate African talent and promote digital empowerment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda, a leading telecommunications network in Uganda has partnered with Trace Africa in a strategic move to celebrate African Music excellence and digital empowerment ahead of the prestigious Africa Trace Awards in Zanzibar from February 24 th -26 th , 2025.

The awards will also culminate the Airtel #SmartaWithData campaign, an initiative to enable customers to make informed decisions about their data usage habits. Airtel Africa earlier this year collaborated with three internationally renowned African artists, Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), and Simi (Nigeria) to engage customers on how to enhance their digital experience by making the most of their data bundles.

The artists created a special song to provide customers with practical tips and tools that will help them to maximize their data for everyday use, from browsing the internet to streaming and accessing essential apps.

Dennis Kahindi, Director of Home Broadband, Airtel Uganda emphasized how the #SmartaWithData campaign aligns with Airtel’s mission to bridge the digital divide by providing affordable and reliable data solutions, enabling young creatives, entrepreneurs, and digital consumers to maximize their online experiences.

He said, “In Uganda, this collaboration is particularly important. We know that data access is not just about staying connected but also about unlocking opportunities. Whether you are an artist sharing your music with the world, a young entrepreneur running an online business, or a student expanding your knowledge, Airtel is here to ensure that you get the most out of your data experience.”

The Trace Awards will serve as a vibrant platform to celebrate African music, creativity, and culture, bringing together top artists and industry players from across the continent. Airtel Uganda’s participation in this initiative highlights its dedication to both entertainment and digital empowerment, ensuring that Ugandan talent and audiences remain at the heart of Africa’s digital evolution.