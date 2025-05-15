Airtel Uganda contributes shs37.9 billion to National Connectivity Fund

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has contributed UGX 37.9 billion to the Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund (UCUSAF), marking a significant boost to the country’s digital inclusion efforts. The payment—equivalent to 2% of the telecom operator’s gross revenue for the financial year ending December 31, 2024—reflects an 11.4% increase from the previous year.

UCUSAF is a government-led initiative managed by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and established under the Uganda Communications Act of 2013. The law mandates all licensed telecom operators in Uganda to contribute 2% of their annual gross revenue to the fund, which is then reinvested into infrastructure and programs that promote equitable access to digital services across the country.

The Fund supports the extension of communication services to unserved and underserved areas, particularly rural and marginalized communities. Its initiatives include broadband rollout in remote regions, internet connectivity for schools and health centers, and nationwide digital literacy campaigns. Speaking during a symbolic handover ceremony at the UCC headquarters on Tuesday, UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo commended Airtel Uganda for fulfilling its statutory obligation and for demonstrating leadership in innovation and public safety.

“The goal of universal access cannot be achieved by government alone. It requires deliberate and sustained investment from all industry stakeholders. Airtel Uganda has demonstrated that commitment, not just through compliance, but through real leadership in shaping a more connected and secure Uganda,” Thembo said. He emphasized the Fund’s role in driving Uganda’s socio-economic transformation by empowering citizens to participate in the digital economy, from farmers accessing market information to students learning through e-resources.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director Soumendra Sahu, who presided over the event, highlighted the company’s alignment with national goals to bridge the digital divide. “This contribution goes beyond compliance with our license obligations. It is a deliberate and strategic investment in Uganda’s digital future—a future where every Ugandan, regardless of location, has access to safe, fast, reliable, and affordable communication services,” Sahu said.

He also cited Airtel’s recent innovations, including the launch of Uganda’s first Spam Alert service, designed to shield customers from unsolicited and potentially harmful communications. “As part of our commitment to responsible citizenship, we are proud to lead the fight against the global menace of spam,” he added.

Airtel Uganda, the country’s second-largest telecom operator, has played a key role in expanding mobile broadband and voice services nationwide, particularly in rural areas. Over the past decade, the company has invested heavily in 4G LTE network expansion, service quality, and affordability.

Its growing focus on innovation and network modernization recently earned it recognition as Uganda’s first anti-spam telecom network—a designation that reflects its proactive use of anti-spam tools and public awareness efforts. The UGX 37.9 billion contribution not only underscores Airtel’s improved financial performance but also its support for Uganda’s digital transformation agenda, as outlined in Vision 2040 and the Digital Uganda Framework.

“Our ability to deliver on this commitment is a direct result of the loyalty of our customers, the support of the Government of Uganda, and collaboration with various stakeholders and partners,” Sahu noted. “We remain committed to making digital access a reality for every Ugandan.”

While Uganda’s population is young and increasingly connected, rural areas still face significant digital access barriers due to limited infrastructure, high costs, and low levels of digital literacy. As of early 2025, UCC data shows mobile internet penetration at approximately 52%, with rural communities lagging far behind urban centers.

Bridging this gap is critical not just for communication but for inclusive national development. Digital access is now seen as a basic necessity, comparable to electricity or clean water, enabling opportunities in education, healthcare, financial services, and market participation.

Public-private partnerships—such as those between UCC and telecom operators—are central to advancing universal connectivity. Through contributions to UCUSAF, telecom providers like Airtel Uganda are helping build the infrastructure and digital services that drive innovation, empower citizens, and foster national resilience.

