Airtel Uganda celebrates PLE results at four adopted schools

Airtel supports education initiatives, fostering a brighter future for Ugandan children

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results were recently released in Uganda, Airtel Uganda is celebrating the exceptional performance of students from its adopted schools. The telecommunications company has been supporting education initiatives across the country, providing opportunities for children to harness their potential through education and touch their dreams.

Among the outstanding performers are students from Ndeba Church of Uganda Primary School in Kayunga, Nanfugaki Primary School in Iganga, St. Ponsiano Kyamula in Makindye, and Seke Primary School in Lwengo district. The schools, adopted by Airtel Uganda, have enjoyed a long- standing partnership, with the company providing sustained mentorship and support. Building on the foundation laid by past investments in infrastructure upgrades at the schools, Airtel’s commitment to nurturing these young minds has remained steadfast, inspiring them to harness the power of education as a tool to unlock their full potential.

Despite the unique challenges of the everyday realities in underserved communities, 11 pupils scored first grade in their PLE exams, demonstrating remarkable resilience and the incredible potential that exists within every learner. We’re proud to see the positive impact of providing guidance, encouragement, and creating an environment where students can thrive and take a step towards reaching for their dreams.

Beyond infrastructure and resources, Airtel Uganda has also invested in the emotional well- being of it’s the students. The company’s staff members have volunteered at the schools, sharing their skills and life experiences to help children manage mental health and remain in school. This holistic approach has fostered a supportive community, where students feel encouraged and motivated to succeed.

Airtel Uganda’s education initiatives are part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility strategy, which focuses on empowering communities and enhancing educational outcomes. As we celebrate the academic excellence of our adopted schools, we’re also committed to further enriching the learning experience of students across Uganda. To this end, we’ve connected 129 schools nationwide to the internet, supporting the Education Digital Agenda and bridging the knowledge gap. This initiative provides students with access to a wealth of verified educational resources, ultimately equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

“As we celebrate the outstanding PLE results, we reaffirm our commitment to shape the minds that will build Uganda’s future” said Mr. Soumendra, Managing Director of Airtel Uganda. “We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, and we’re proud to play a part in bridging the gap. Our support for education initiatives is unwavering, and we’ll continue to create and partner with initiatives that support to unlock the potential of the Ugandan children.”