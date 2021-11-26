Airtel rewards over 800 customers for using the convenience of Airtel Money

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda on Nov.26 rewarded cash prizes to the 2nd batch of winners under the money after money promo.

Launched on Nov.15, the campaign has seen over 800 winners rewarded with over Shs 80 million off the Shs. 1.5 billion to be rewarded during the entire promo.

Andrew Rugamba, the Acting Director Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) said, “We are pleased to reward our Money after Money winners who have now joined the current pool of over 800 winners since the campaign launch.”

He added, “It is a season of giving and we want to give back to our customers who constantly support us by subscribing to the products and services that we continue to develop and introduce to the market. I encourage those who haven’t participated to take part in the promo as we still have a lot of money up for grabs.”

Some of the winners appreciated Airtel Uganda for the Money After Money promo where they have been able to win cash prizes that they will use to inject in their businesses or cover daily expenses.

Ramathan Wambili from Jinja, made a StarTimes and water bill payment of Shs 30,000 and won Shs 100,000 during the weekly draws. He applauded Airtel for being a customer centric brand.

Rugamba said Airtel Money offers convenient, secure and affordable rates for day to day mobile financial transactions like utility payments for Water, Umeme, Pay TV, School Fees Pay, sending and receiving money in Uganda and across the border.

It transforms the lifestyles of our people by securely delivering the convenience and inclusion of mobile commerce to the remote areas of Uganda, and across borders.

The 3 months’ promo will see Airtel Uganda customers across the country transact and win daily, weekly and monthly cash prizes until Feb.15, 2022.

During the promo, 30 customers will win Shs. 10 million, Shs 2 million will be rewarded to 30 Airtel Money Agents monthly, and Shs. 100,000 will be won by both customers and Airtel Money Agents daily.