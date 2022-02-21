Airtel cashes out Shs1.5bn in Money-After-Money promo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Telecom firm, Airtel concluded its three month countrywide Airtel Money-After-Money Promotion on Feb. 18 with customers and agents winning Shs 1.5bn in cash prizes.

The promotion saw Airtel customers and agents transact and win daily, weekly and monthly cash prizes countrywide.

Airtel Uganda Manoj Murali said “We invested over 1.5 billion, and throughout the campaign, we have seen over 8,000 and 1,500 agents win the cash prizes. On a monthly basis, 30 customers won 10 million each, while 30 agents received Shs 2 million each monthly.”

He added that, “Behind each of the over 120,000 Airtel Money agents is a family dependent on the work of these hardworking Ugandans. Children are able to get; school fees, food on the dinner tables because you elected to serve. I extend my personal gratitude to you and your families for electing to do this work, and keep the jobs, as we transform Uganda.”

The Uganda communications Commission 2021 quarter one market performance report cites that on a year-on-year comparison more than 5 million new accounts were registered between March 2020 and March 2021, which growth was largely fuelled by significant fee waivers, increased merchant acceptance and limited movements at the height of the pandemic. As the economy re-opens there is expectation of growth in this segment.

Murali said AMCUL is currently supported by a strong and reliable 4G network that is regularly optimized to meet the changing need of Airtel Money customers. These are guaranteed of the instant, secure and borderless capabilities that define Airtel Money.

“With the continued uptake of mobile financial services highlighted by the UCC market report, I commend Bank of Uganda for providing an enabling operating environment as well as laying ground for the National Financial Inclusion Agenda by 2022,” he said.

Murali said this has created enormous opportunities for financial service providers such as AMCUL to extend services even to the non-banked population through mobile financial services.

“In the same regard, I recognize the support accorded by Uganda Communications Commission, The Gaming Board, and other stakeholders who fall under our ecosystem, for continuously supporting the initiatives we bring to the market focused at growing the telecommunications industry in Uganda.”