Aguero to join Argentina coaching staff at World Cup

Buenos Aires, Argentina | Xinhua | Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said Friday that he is set to accept an offer to join the Albiceleste in an off-field role at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The 33-year-old was forced to retire in December after suffering from a heart arrhythmia while playing for Barcelona two months earlier.

“This week we are going to have a meeting,” Aguero told Argentina’s Radio 10. “I want to be there [at the World Cup]. I have spoken with [manager Lionel] Scaloni … and the idea is to join the coaching staff.”

Aguero was capped 101 times for Argentina in a career that included spells at Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Argentina are currently second in South America’s 10-team qualifying group and are already guaranteed a place in football’s showpiece tournament, to be played from November 21 to December 18.

*****

Xinhua