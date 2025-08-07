Afya na Haki and Reach A Hand Uganda host youth-led pre-Baraza on reproductive rights

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a joint effort to advance reproductive justice litigation, Reach A Hand, Uganda and Afya na Haki organized the 3rd Annual Reproductive Justice Litigation Dialogue, dubbed :GN Trybe Billi Now Now Pre-Youth Baraza, to discuss and address issues of unsafe healthcare, restrictive laws, and discriminatory practices that undermine access to reproductive care.

The baraza particularly fostered an intergenerational dialogue and movement building between young people, activists, legal experts, and service providers working at the intersection of justice and SRHR; identify youth-led solutions, advocacy approaches, and policy reforms that advance reproductive justice and promote dignity, autonomy, and equitable access for young people as well as analyzing how structural barriers such as legal frameworks, policing practices, and detention conditions violate or limit young people’s access to SRHR services.

The youth-led Pre-Baraza is part of the four-day Baraza taking place from August 5th to 8th, 2025, at Serena Hotel, Kigo, under the theme: ‘Incarceration and SRHR in Africa: Defining Pathways to Reproductive Justice’.

It was attended by young people, legal professionals, civil society organizations, healthcare providers, and academia who highlighted the barriers that deny vulnerable and marginalized communities including women and girls reproductive justice.

Reach A Hand, Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Humphrey Nabimanya highlighted some of the restrictive reproductive laws that affect young people.

“From menstrual health in detention, to the criminalisation of abortion, to access to legal aid and dignity while locked up, these issues are real. But so are our solutions. Let’s bring the vibes, the ideas, the truth and let’s make this Baraza more than just a talk shop. Let us spark a shift.

Senior Superintendent of Police Jackson Muchunguzi addressed systemic gaps in child protection and emotional development, emphasizing how broken families, absentee parenting, and lack of support systems often push children into conflict with the law. “You may be young, but you’re not too young to do the right thing,” he told the youth, while highlighting the realities of Uganda’s remand homes and the emotional neglect many children face.

The event also spotlighted findings from Afya na Haki’s research on infanticide and reproductive oppression in Ugandan prisons. These stories like that of a 15-year-old imprisoned after giving birth alone underscore the urgency of holistic reforms in education, legal frameworks, and family planning access.