Africa’s fastest man Omanyala to run at Namboole

The Independent March 26, 2025 AFRICA, SPORTS

KAMPALA | Xinhua | Africa’s fastest runner Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya will take part in Uganda’s third National Athletics Trials on Saturday, March 29.

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) president Dominic Otuchet told Xinhua on Tuesday that Omanyala and nine other Kenyan runners will attend the National Trials.

“We are glad that Omanyala, who is the fastest athlete over 100 meters in Africa and among the top 10 in the world, will grace our national trials. He will compete in the men’s 100m and the 4x100m relay,” said Otuchet, adding that the national trials will help athletes to improve their performance ahead of various international competitions, including the World Championships.

“Omanyala will also be involved in a program to inspire young Ugandan sprinters,” Otuchet said.

Omanyala won the gold medal in the men’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well as titles in the men’s 100m and 4×100 relays at the African Championships in 2022. ■

