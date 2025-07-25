African Union launches $50m initiative to empower African think tanks

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Julius Businge | In a landmark move to enhance the role of African think tanks in shaping regional policy, the African Union Commission (AUC), in partnership with the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) and AUDA-NEPAD, has announced the launch of a competitive Call for Proposals under the Africa Think Tank Platform (ATTP).

The initiative, backed by strategic funding from the World Bank, aims to bolster indigenous research and policy formulation across the continent, officials said on July 24.

The ATTP, a five-year, US$50 million program, seeks to establish a continent-wide network of authoritative institutions to support evidence-based policy development in key thematic areas such as economic transformation, climate change, governance, regional trade, food security, human capital development, and digitalization.

Selected consortia—comprised of three to five African think tanks—will receive grants of up to US$10 million for a period of two and a half years.

Speaking at the hybrid launch event held at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Her Excellency Selma Malika Haddadi, deputy chairperson of the AUC, underscored the strategic importance of the platform.

“This represents a strategic investment in Africa’s ability to lead its own policy conversations with rigor, data, and indigenous expertise,” she said.

The launch signifies the operational debut of the ATTP and is aligned with the AU’s Agenda 2063 and broader regional integration goals.

The initiative reflects a growing recognition of the need for African-led solutions to African challenges, and for strengthening institutions capable of producing and applying context-specific knowledge to shape continental policy frameworks.

Applications are open to eligible consortia until 24 September 2025. The evaluation and selection process will conclude by 17 October, with award notifications expected on 14 November and the first disbursements slated for 19 December 2025. A series of webinars and a dedicated help desk will support applicants throughout the submission process.

The ATTP builds on findings from the Africa Capacity Report 2017, which stressed the need for enabling environments for local research institutions to achieve sustainable development across Africa.