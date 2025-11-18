African officials urge swift action to curb rising road deaths, economic losses

ADDIS ABABA | Xinhua | Experts and policymakers have called for stronger continental efforts to curb rising human and economic losses from road traffic accidents in Africa.

The call was made Sunday at an event in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa marking the 2025 Africa Road Safety Day, jointly organized by the African Union (AU), the Ethiopian government, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Observed annually on the third Sunday of November, the day coincides with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

AU Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy Lerato Dorothy Mataboge called for accelerated implementation of the African Road Safety Action Plan (2021-2030), reaffirming the continent’s pledge to halve road deaths by 2030.

She said that as the African continent continues to expand road networks to promote connectivity and regional integration, which is central to the AU’s development blueprint Agenda 2063, ensuring safety on roads is essential to protect lives, safeguard investments, and support inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Despite accounting for less than 4 percent of the world’s vehicle fleet, Africa suffers nearly a quarter of global road traffic deaths, according to the AU.

Experts stressed that vulnerable road users, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, often young people, are disproportionately affected.

Ethiopia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Alemu Sime described road safety as a “pressing challenge” for Ethiopia and the continent, calling for coordinated efforts across all stakeholders.

“Road safety remains a pressing challenge. The tragedies remind us of our shared responsibility to act with urgency and compassion,” Sime said.

Road crashes cost African economies an estimated 2 percent of their gross domestic product each year, he noted.

Ethiopia, Sime said, is making “great efforts” to expand and modernize its transport system through major road infrastructure investments, vehicle inspection systems, digital technologies, and human resource development.

The event brought together officials from African countries, AU leadership, representatives of UN agencies and development partners, experts, civil society organizations, and road traffic victims. ■