African Marketing Confederation introduces certified professional marketer designation

Accra, Ghana | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced the launch of the Certified Professional Marketer (Africa) designation, or CPM(A), a professional programme aimed at equipping marketers with the skills required to address the specific demands of Africa’s diverse business environments.

The designation consists of four core modules: Marketing Strategy in Africa, Marketing Research in Africa, Marketing Management in Africa, and Business Management in Africa. Each module combines foundational knowledge, applied skills, and a capstone project addressing a real-world African market challenge.

The AMC explains that the CPM(A) has been developed to reflect the continent’s distinct economic, cultural, and technological realities, ensuring participants gain insight and strategies directly applicable to African markets. The course content includes Africa-specific case studies and practical applications designed to produce measurable results in professional practice.

The programme is delivered remotely, enabling participants to study from any location, enrol at any time, and progress at their own pace. Modules may be completed individually or as part of the full designation.

According to Anisa Fielding, who supported the development of the course content at the IMM Graduate School of Marketing, the programme fills an important gap in professional education. “We examined international models but found that nothing similar existed for Africa. This designation recognises that marketing strategies cannot simply be transplanted from one country to another on the continent. Each market has unique cultural norms, consumer behaviours, and regulatory frameworks that professionals must understand to succeed,” she said.

Fielding added that the programme’s modular structure is designed to be accessible to working professionals. “Instead of long semesters, the modules are broken into focused micro-credentials that combine theory with practical application. Participants can study remotely, at their own pace, while applying what they learn directly to their work environment,” she explained.

She also noted the importance of embedding contemporary tools into the learning process. “Artificial intelligence is now part of marketing practice, much like calculators became part of business decades ago. We integrate AI literacy into the programme to ensure professionals can use these tools responsibly and effectively within an African context,” Fielding said.

Applications for the CPM(A) designation are open to marketing professionals across the continent.