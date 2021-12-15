African IT experts call for increased safety of children online

Nairobi, Kenya | Xinhua | African information technology experts on Tuesday called for intensifying measures to ensure that children are safe on the internet as COVID-19 pushes many online.

Ezra Chiloba, the director-general of the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), noted that with socialization limited and schools closed for some periods, children have turned to digital solutions for play, communication and pastime increasing exposure to online risks.

“This calls for enhancing measures that guard children online from exploitation or abuse. We must empower them with skills to use the internet safely,” he said during a webinar on child protection and online safety.

Caroline Mbugua, a senior policy manager for sub-Saharan Africa at GSMA, said over the past years, Africans have experienced a lot of progress toward digital innovation but little has been put on online safety, particularly for children.

Mbugua said countries need to ensure they have policies that not only ensure the safety of children but also do not stifle their rights.

She believed public awareness is the first line of defense for both parents and children, calling for the development and use of apps and other tools that can take down content that is offensive.

During the COVID-19 period, the experts identified cyberbullying, cyber grooming, identity theft and sharing of explicit images and content as some of the risks children have faced.

According to Interpol, between 5 and 13 percent of internet-using children, aged 12-17, in Kenya reported experiencing online child sexual exploitation and abuse in 2020.

