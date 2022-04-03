African armyworms destroy crops in Busia

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | African Armyworms have invaded gardens in Busia district leaving farmers counting losses. The armyworms eat the leaves and stem, which eventually makes the crop dry up.

The most affected are millet, sorghum and maize gardens. The worms have mainly affected farmers Bulumbi, Buliche, Nawante, Buhumi, Bumulimba, Buwero, Buhoya and Dabayere village in Namungodi town council and Buwuma A and Mundaya village in Dabani sub-county among others.

Christine Nabwire, a resident of Bulumbi village, says that she was surprised to find her one-acre millet garden destroyed by the armyworm on Friday.

Moses Tizomu, a farmer in Bulumbi village says that he has lost hope of recovering the Shillings 300,000 he spent preparing and planting maize and millet in the three acre garden that has been invaded by the armyworms.

Joseph Bwire, the Bulumbi village LC1 chairperson says that the African armyworms have destroyed more than 30 gardens in the village and appeals to the relevant authorities to intervene.

Aggrey Mirembe, the Busia District Senior Agriculture Officer says that they received a report about the African Armyworm outbreak in Dabani sub-county on March 30th, 2022 and forwarded the concern to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

Hhe says this is the first time they are registering the African armyworm outbreak in the area since the 1990s when people used to grow millet and sorghum in large quantities.

He has advised the affected farmers to spray their gardens using Rocket pesticide, which comprises profenofos and cypermethrin to kill the African armyworms.

Joseph Stanely Wejuli, the Namungodi town council LC V councillor, says that the worms have affected all 15 villages there.

