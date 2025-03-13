JOHANNESBURG, South Africa | African Media Agency AMA | Africa.com will this week present Africa, Meet 7 Black Astronauts! The free, virtual event features seven Black NASA astronauts.

Scheduled for March 18, 2025, this inspiring event invites students, educators, and curious minds from across Africa and beyond to hear firsthand from trailblazing astronauts who have made history in space exploration.

Co-hosted by Africa.com and the Student Sponsorship Programme (SSP), the event highlights the transformative power of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with some of the most accomplished astronauts of our time.

“As Africa advances in technology and innovation, we must invest in inspiring young minds to dream big,” said Teresa Clarke, Chair and CEO of Africa.com. “The event brings together seven pioneering Black astronauts whose careers exemplify perseverance, education, and ambition. We hope their stories will ignite the passion of Africa’s future scientists, engineers, and technology trailblazers.”

This live-streamed event is open to all and will feature engaging discussions on the astronauts’ experiences in space, the challenges they overcame, and the critical role of STEM education in shaping the future of exploration. Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions, making this an interactive and inspiring experience.

The 7 Featured Astronauts:

Dr. Robert L. Satcher Jr. – NASA astronaut, orthopedic surgeon, and the first orthopedic surgeon in space

Capt. Winston E. Scott – NASA astronaut, naval aviator, and veteran of multiple spacewalks

Maj. Gen. Charles F. Bolden Jr. – NASA astronaut, former NASA Administrator, and space shuttle commander

Dr. Bernard A. Harris Jr. – NASA astronaut, physician, and the first Black American to perform a spacewalk

Joan E. Higginbotham – NASA astronaut and aerospace engineer who flew aboard Space Shuttle Discovery

Col. Frederick D. Gregory – NASA astronaut and the first African American to pilot and command a space shuttle mission

Capt. Robert L. Curbeam Jr. – Veteran NASA astronaut with three spaceflights and seven spacewalks

Inspiring Africa’s Next Generation of Scientists and Engineers

Event Details:

Date: March 18, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM (SAST, UTC +2)

Registration: online.africa.com/meet-the-astronauts

Follow the conversation on WhatsApp

https://chat.whatsapp.com/LL5rNhVSzemLSi6FQ0Tiep

Africa.com invites students, educators, curious minds, and technology trailblazers to participate in this historic event. Whether you dream of becoming an astronaut, an engineer, or a scientist, Africa, Meet 7 Black Astronauts! will inspire and empower you to reach for the stars.