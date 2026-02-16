Africa hails Xi’s AU message for joint pursuit of modernization, Global South solidarity

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA | Xinhua | Chinese President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message to the 39th African Union (AU) Summit has resonated strongly across the African continent and the wider international community.

In his message, Xi announced that China will fully implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China starting from May 1, 2026. He also highlighted efforts to upgrade the “green channel” for African exports.

African officials, scholars and UN representatives noted that the message demonstrates China’s firm support for Africa’s independent development.

SHARED OPPORTUNITIES FOR MODERNIZATION

Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s minister of state for foreign affairs in charge of international cooperation, welcomed Xi’s efforts to increase trade between Africa and China. “The zero-tariff of African products to China is a good opportunity and a special opportunity for us to increase our exports to China,” he said.

Similarly, Benard Mono, acting director general of the East African Development Bank, believes that the policy will significantly boost African exports. “It means there will be more manufacturing and more jobs created in Africa,” he said.

Multiple African enterprises targeting the Chinese market noted that the new measures, such as the zero-tariff policy, will bring them fresh opportunities to expand trade with China and enhance product competitiveness.

Jackson Mponela, production manager for commerce and development at Tanzania Future Enterprises Company Limited, said the zero-tariff initiative will significantly reduce the cost of Tanzanian products entering the Chinese market. This will “bring us a price advantage and also give us more motivation to expand production scale and improve product quality,” he said.

“China-Africa cooperation is not traditional aid or project cooperation, but allows African enterprises to truly participate in the modernization development process through market, trade and industrial opportunities,” he added.

Herman Uwizeyimana, general manager of Rwanda’s Fisher Global, said: “China’s open policies and tangible support are among the biggest drivers for the growth of African enterprises’ exports to China, making Africa-China trade smoother and cooperation more enduring.”

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the 39th AU Summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hailed China’s zero-tariff policy for African countries and appealed “to all developed countries and to all countries with a large economic potential to take exactly the same measure.”

“Africa needs free trade for its goods, and Africa cannot be penalized, being a continent with enormous economic difficulties, by trade policies that are restrictive and by tariffs that do not allow African products to be competitive,” the UN chief said.

Noting the “multiplication of tariffs in recent times,” Guterres reiterated his strong support for free trade and his advocacy for “reducing the tariff levels at the global level in order to be able to provide for global prosperity.”

70 YEARS OF SHARED JOURNEY

The year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and African countries, a milestone that underscores a mature, evolving and deeply rooted partnership.

“The symbolism of President Xi Jinping sending a congratulatory message to the AU summit is a signal of continued commitment, continued friendship and the beauty of the China-Africa friendship,” said Jito Kayumba, special assistant to the president of Zambia on finance and investment, adding that “it is represented in action.”

Michael Ndimancho, a scholar at the University of Douala in Cameroon, said Xi’s message is sincere and moving. “When I read the letter, I sensed a sincere and brotherly partner for Africa,” he said.

“Over the years, China-Africa exchanges and cooperation in poverty reduction, food security, industrialization and sustainable development have helped Africa play a greater role in global governance,” he said.

Over the past 70 years, Africa-China relations have achieved a leap, said Tabani Moyo, research fellow with the Graduate School of Business and Leadership at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Bilateral cooperation has expanded from traditional areas like infrastructure and trade to emerging sectors such as industrial upgrading, digital innovation and green energy, Moyo said.

These collaborations have enhanced Africa’s ability to become “active players in the production and manufacturing of commodities that will then end up at global stage,” he said.

Humphrey Moshi, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, noted that the TAZARA Railway remains a strong symbol of friendship to this day.

In recent years, projects such as roads, ports and power facilities have greatly improved the livelihood and economic conditions of the African people.

In addition to infrastructure, Moshi said that cooperation in talent cultivation has also made significant progress, “helping Africa build stronger self-driven growth.”

UNITING GLOBAL SOUTH

In his message, Xi highlighted the accelerated changes in the global landscape and the remarkable growth of the Global South, praising the AU for leading African countries in advancing integration.

In the face of hegemonism, unilateralism and tariff disruptions, “the Global South, embodied by China-Africa solidarity, is pivotal to multipolarity and equity,” said Raimundo Goncalves, an international relations specialist at the Association for the Study of China in Angola.

Dereck Goto, a Zimbabwean political commentator, said that 2026 marks the beginning of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. “China’s next development phase emphasizes innovation, green growth, technological upgrading and resilient supply chains. That aligns directly with Africa’s industrial ambitions,” he said.

“As China prioritizes higher-quality growth and domestic demand expansion, African economies that strengthen processing and manufacturing capacity will be better positioned to integrate into these emerging sectors,” Goto added.

Looking ahead, Adhere Cavince, a Kenyan international relations scholar, stated that China and Africa will join hands to establish a model of mutually beneficial and win-win modernization and development.

“The partnership should deliver tangible prosperity, respect sovereignty and contribute to a just, inclusive world order where the Global South shapes its destiny,” Cavince said.■