Africa CDC confirms Marburg virus outbreak in southern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA | Xinhua | The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has acknowledged the confirmation by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) of a Marburg virus disease outbreak in Jinka, southern Ethiopia.

Further epidemiological investigations and laboratory analysis are underway, and the virus strain detected shows similarities to those previously identified in East Africa, according to a statement released by the Africa CDC on Saturday.

The initial alert of a suspected viral hemorrhagic fever was shared with the Africa CDC on Nov. 12, the African Union’s specialized health agency said in the statement. It added that Ethiopia’s health ministry, the EPHI, and regional health authorities have activated response measures, including enhanced surveillance, field investigations, strengthened infection prevention and control, and community engagement efforts.

Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya will meet with Ethiopia’s health minister to assess additional support needs and reinforce cross-border readiness with neighboring countries. The Africa CDC will continue to work closely with the Ethiopian government and partners to ensure a rapid, coordinated, and effective response, according to the statement.

The Marburg virus, a highly infectious pathogen with a high fatality rate, causes hemorrhagic fever. Symptoms, including high fever and severe headache, typically appear within a week of exposure. It belongs to the same virus family as Ebola, according to the World Health Organization. ■