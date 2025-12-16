AFCON: SuperSport unlocks football for all this festive season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | This festive season, MultiChoice Uganda is giving football fans the ultimate gift — unlimited access to world-class football action at no extra cost.

Speaking about this exciting initiative, Rinaldi Jamusisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, said that from December 18, 2025, to January 19, 2026, SuperSport will unlock an entire month of thrilling matches on DStv Access and above and GOtv Plus and above, ensuring every fan gets a front-row seat to the beautiful game.

“Football is more than a game; it’s a passion that unites communities across Africa. This festive season, we are unlocking SuperSport for all our customers so they can enjoy the best of local and international football without worrying about upgrades,” said Rinaldi Jamusisa.

“From UEFA Champions League and Premier League matches to the AFCON Pop-Up Channel dedicated to Africa’s biggest tournament, we are giving fans the ultimate front-row experience. Most importantly, we want Ugandans to rally behind the Uganda Cranes as they take on the continent’s best in Morocco. Let’s cheer our boys and show the world the spirit of Uganda!”

This open window comes just in time for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, kicking off in Morocco on December 21, 2025, and running until January 18, 2026. DStv customers from Access and above will enjoy expanded SuperSport coverage, including UEFA Champions League, more Premier League matches, and top-tier competitions on SS Football Plus and SS Variety 1. GOtv subscribers on GOtv Plus and above will also get front-row access to SuperSport football content from UEFA Champions League, La Liga, and Serie A. Plus, from December 29 to January 1, GOtv will unlock even more SuperSport coverage to make the festive season unforgettable.

Running from December 18 to January 19, the dedicated SuperSport AFCON Pop-Up Channel will immerse fans in AFCON fever with build-up shows, classic matches, team previews, player profiles, tactical analysis, documentaries, and on-the-ground coverage. This is your one-stop hub for every moment leading up to the final whistle in Morocco.

