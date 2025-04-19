AFCON 2027: Gulu University to get 13 billion stadium

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Council of Sports, under the Ministry of Education and Sports, has announced plans to construct a sports facility worth 13.5 billion shillings at Gulu University.

James Onono, the Gulu University Communications Officer, told Uganda Radio Network on Friday that the sports facility is expected to help the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Players who might want to train in Gulu City after landing at the Gulu Airfield, before proceeding to Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira City, where the games will be.

Two weeks ago, surveyors, engineers, and environmental officers from the Ministry of Works and Transport visited the University to learn more about the availability of land to host the stadium.

Onono explained that the team is already mapping and doing an Environmental Impact Assessment on the 11-acre piece of land located near the Faculty of Medicine for the construction of the stadium.

According to Onono, the development coincides with the University’s plan to build a stadium, as the current playground will be used to construct the Senate Building.

The 2027 AFCON has made Uganda renovate and build new sports facilities across the country, in preparation for the major sports event. Hoima Sports Stadium and Akii-Bua Stadium, both newly constructed, each with a capacity of 2,000 spectators, are in line to host the games. Mandela National Stadium, with a capacity of 45,202 spectators, will also host some of the games.

Kenya and Tanzania will co-host the AFCON with Uganda.

*****

URN