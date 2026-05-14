Activists petition IGG over Anita Among alleged wealth declaration

Kampala, Uganda | URN | A group of lawyers and activists has petitioned the Inspector General of Government (IGG), seeking a comprehensive investigation into the outgoing Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, for an alleged breach of the Leadership Code Act. The petition, filed and received by the Inspectorate’s Central Registry on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, accuses Among of allegedly failing to declare or under-declare her wealth, assets, and liabilities as mandated by Ugandan law.

This move adds to the growing public scrutiny following Among’s recent display of its Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a high-end luxury SUV vehicle reportedly costing Shilling 3.4 billion. The petitioners have requested that the IGG, led by Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala, furnish them with a copy of the Among’s declaration, “if any,” to verify compliance with the law. The petition is signed by Andrew Karamagi, Mercy Munduru, Kato Tumusiime, Gift Grace Achilla, Praise Aloikin, and Godwin Toko.

“We accordingly lodge this complaint regarding failure to declare and/ or under- declaration of wealth by Among, and hereby request you, as provided for by Section 22 of the Leadership Code Act, to furnish us with her declaration, if any,” the petition reads. Kato Tumusiime, one of the petitioners, said the team volunteered to lodge the complaint with IGG because they believe that the Among didn’t or under-declared her assets.

The petitioners cite Section 21 of the Leadership Code Act, Chapter 33, as the enabling law for their status as complainants. The petition highlights that a breach of the Leadership Code Act carries severe administrative penalties, including demotion or dismissal from office, forfeiture of any undeclared or under-declared assets to the state. Gift Grace Achilla, another petitioner, says their move is not a witch- hunt or politics but a cause of their continued fight against corruption in the country.

While the Among has previously dismissed allegations of financial impropriety as politically motivated “witch-hunts,” the petitioners expressed their readiness to assist the IGG in a timely investigation to ensure the office serves with “integrity, professionalism, and teamwork”. Under the Leadership Code Act, public officials must declare their assets and liabilities every two years, with submissions due in March. The Inspectorate of Government confirms that the latest declaration cycle for leaders was completed last year, in 2025.

IG spokesperson Muniira Ali says, to the best of her knowledge, Among filed her declaration, and the records are on file with the Inspectorate. On requests by lawyers to access the declarations, Munira says the IGG can release information on assets, income, and liabilities to specific third parties, subject to clear legal conditions. She hastens to add that approval rests on the IGG’s discretion, guided by the reasons presented by the applicant.

She adds that the IGG can also act on information from the public when anyone submits evidence of undeclared assets or liabilities to trigger a verification process. The Inspectorate then compares the claims with the official declaration, and if discrepancies emerge, an investigation starts.

The law provides penalties for false or incomplete declarations. Any asset found to have been concealed is subject to forfeiture, in line with the provisions of the Act. The current legal framework limits public access to asset declarations by public officials, mainly to protect their privacy and security, while allowing the Inspectorate of Government to verify the information.

In 2024, the Constitutional Court of Uganda struck down some key provisions of the Leadership Code Act that restricted access to these declarations. The court found that Sections 11(2) and 11(4), which limited access to cases tied to enforcement and barred further disclosure, were inconsistent with constitutional rights under Articles 21(1), 29(1), 41(1), and 43(c).

The ruling opened the door for greater transparency. The court upheld provisions under Section 7(2) and 7(9), allowing any person acting in good faith to apply for access to declared information. Upon payment of the prescribed fee, the applicant must be granted access.