Achwa power station ready to generate power- UEDCL

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited -UEDCL, says the Achwa 2 hydro-electric power station is ready to generate power for distribution to domestic and commercial end-users in northern Uganda.

The 42 megawatts hydroelectric power plant is located in Angagura sub county along the Achwa river in Pader district.

Jonan Kiiza, the senior corporate affairs and public relations officer at UEDCL says the generation facility at the hydro-electric power station is complete and series of commissioning tests have been undertaken last month.

Kiiza notes that construction of a 33kV double-circuit evacuation line from Achwa substation to Angangura sub county connecting to Kitgum and Layibi in Gulu town has also been completed.

Initially, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) was supposed to construct a 132kV-high voltage transmission line to a substation in Lira town but it hit a snag after failing to secure land.

Kiiza says the delays stalled progress of transmission and distribution given the fact that the generation component was already complete.

Construction of distribution line from the hydropower plant also suffered delays after 78 project affected persons from eight villages in Burlobo Parish, in Angagura Sub-county dragged UEDCL to court over delayed compensation and criminal trespass.

But Kiiza says the matter has now been resolved citing 75 out of the 78 project affected persons have been fully compensated while three others rejected the compensation figures.

“About 90 percent of the affected persons who turned up for disclosure have been paid except for about three who did not consent with what the chief government valuer had consented on,” he says.

Kiiza says commissioning of the hydro power station solely lies in the hands of ARPE Limited which owns the power station but notes that at any time, they are ready to dispatch power.

Out of the 42 megawatts to be generated from the hydropower station, UECDL will on distribute 12 megawatts according to Kizza.

Dickson Ojok, the Angagura sub-county LCV councillor, however, says government is losing a lot of taxpayers’ money due to delayed commissioning of the project yet power is already being generated from the station.

He called on the relevant authorities to expedite distribution of power to end-users in the region to avert the constant load shedding being experienced.

The power station was initially supposed to be completed in 2018.

