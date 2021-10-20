Acholi leaders issue ultimatum to nomadic Balalo roaming the region

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Acholi have issued a 14 days ultimatum to nomadic Balalo grazing livestock in the region without requisite authorization to register their presence with local leaders or face expulsion.

The latest move by the leaders aims at reaffirming a rigid standpoint in a bid to reinforce the presidential directive requiring the pastoralists to graze a manageable number of cattle through proper land acquisition.

Prior to the 2021 general elections, President Yoweri Museveni advised all Balalo pastoralists who keep sizeable numbers of cattle to acquire land and fence it to restrict animals from encroaching on community gardens.

Hundreds of pastoralists are grazing thousands of cattle in Amuru, Pader, Kitgum, Lamwo and Gulu districts where local leaders intercept trucks carrying hundreds of their animals being transported in the night.

For instance last week, over 250 heads of Bovine crossed with Anole cattle were intercepted being transported at night by Robert Kyomuhangire and John Bizimungu, from Kyankwanzi to Okidi parish in Atiak sub-county, Amuru, and were escorted out of the district.

Samuel Akera, the Atiak sub county chairperson LC 3 said dozens of the pastoralists sneaked in their animals illegally under the cover of darkness without registering their presence and they have been grazing cattle in two parishes.

He said in September, Atiak leaders gave the pastoralists a 30 days ultimatum to register with the local leaders, show proof of land acquisition and fence to restraint animals from destroying crops but they never complied.

Ballingtone Olweny P’Ongwech, the male councilor for Bungatira sub-county in Gulu district, who doubles as secretary for community services says the pastoralists have invaded their area with impunity and some are armed.

Gulu Resident District Commissioner Stephen Odong Latek last week issued a 14 days ultimatum for the pastoralists to exit, failure of which they will be forcefully compelled out of the district by security personnel.

Latek’s counterpart Geoffrey Oceng Osborn of Amuru district reiterated that they will implement the President’s directive to the dot. He also directed the nomads to seek movement authorization from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to avoid conflicting with authorities.

In neighbouring Kitgum, Philip Polly Okin Ojara, the Chua West MP observed the presence of the cattle keepers continue to threaten peace and security in his constituency, and rallied his electorate to hunt down and slaughter the cattle being grazed on their land like wild animals.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF 4th Division, Lt. Ahmed Hassan Kato asserts that the coming of Balalo in Acholi sub region is being encouraged by the local people who rent or sold out their land to make quick money.

He also refuted claims that the pastoralists graze their animals armed with guns to intimidate the local community.

*****

URN